Homeowner says lightning struck gas line in Moody

Gas line struck in Moody SOURCE: Donna Duke Roberts
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A frightening sound and wakeup call for some families in Moody Saturday morning.

Donna Duke Roberts said lightning hit a gas line at the end of her driveway on Briarcliff Drive, and the gas line immediately started burning. It happened before 5 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Roberts said she heard the lightning strike and it was scary. No one was injured.

Spire officials said lightning did strike a service line causing a fire in a ditch.

Spire crews worked to dig up the line to turn off the gas.

Spire officials said the area is safe and repairs will begin as soon as crews turn the gas off to the line.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

