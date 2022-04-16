LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Gas on God: $2,000 gas giveaway in Leeds

(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Tower of Prayer Church in Leeds is giving away $2,000 worth of gasoline Saturday, April 16, 2022.

The Gas on God giveaway is part of the church’s Easter weekend celebration.

If you’re interested in participating, go to Tower of Prayer Church at 8429 First Avenue in Leeds starting at 9:30 a.m. to pick up free gas certificates that can be used Saturday at a gas station in Leeds.

“This is the weekend where in Christendom, we celebrate the life, death, burial and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus. What better way to celebrate than to serve the people of Leeds by meeting a need and making a difference - which is what Jesus did,” said Apostle C. Shaemun Webster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Forestdale food truck explosion
1 injured in Forestdale food truck explosion
Officials with the City of Oxford announced that a two-year-old has died after falling in water...
2-year-old dies after falling in water in Oxford
Investigations of nine young children with adenovirus are underway.
ADPH: Investigations of 9 young children with adenovirus underway; 2 required liver transplants
Fatal shooting Ave D.
Birmingham PD investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Hannah
Celebrate Hoover Day
Celebrate Hoover Day scheduled for April 30
New pilot program teaching children to code in class
New pilot program at Putnam Middle School
Randy Satterfield at Practice
Playing for more than a win: USFL players trying to accomplish big dreams