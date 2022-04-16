Gas on God: $2,000 gas giveaway in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Tower of Prayer Church in Leeds is giving away $2,000 worth of gasoline Saturday, April 16, 2022.

The Gas on God giveaway is part of the church’s Easter weekend celebration.

If you’re interested in participating, go to Tower of Prayer Church at 8429 First Avenue in Leeds starting at 9:30 a.m. to pick up free gas certificates that can be used Saturday at a gas station in Leeds.

“This is the weekend where in Christendom, we celebrate the life, death, burial and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus. What better way to celebrate than to serve the people of Leeds by meeting a need and making a difference - which is what Jesus did,” said Apostle C. Shaemun Webster.

