FIRST ALERT: Storms to continue Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Strong to severe storms will continue across areas along and south of I-20 through 2 PM today. Threats include large hail, damaging straight line winds and locally heavy rainfall. Strong to severe storms will be possible again on Sunday afternoon through Sunday night across the southern half of the area. Threats include large hail and damaging straight line winds. The focusing area for the strong storms which will impact the area for the beginning of the weekend will be a stalled front which will be centered over the southern parts of the region through tonight.

Hail in Hale County (DEDE WHEAT)

Hail in Havana, Ala. (Elizabeth Kelley)

We are expecting a break in the rain areas by tonight but rain and thunderstorm activity will return Sunday morning and generally move from west to east. Again the focusing area for these storms will be along the stalled front with the atmosphere becoming increasingly unstable through the afternoon. This will likely lead to the chance for more strong-to-severe storms which will again be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail especially in areas to the south through the early evening.

The weekend storms will be followed by a drying period beginning Monday and continuing into the second half of the week with temperatures again chilly overnight Monday night and Tuesday night. A blocking ridge of high pressure is expected to form over the Gulf Wednesday and Thursday limiting any penetration of more penetration of disturbed weather across The Southeast into the second half of the week.

The only other weather of note may be the potential for patchy frost in the normally cooler valleys in Northeast Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

