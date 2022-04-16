LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Storms to continue Saturday morning

First Alert Weather Saturday morning
By Fred Hunter
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Strong to severe storms will continue across areas along and south of I-20 through 2 PM today. Threats include large hail, damaging straight line winds and locally heavy rainfall. Strong to severe storms will be possible again on Sunday afternoon through Sunday night across the southern half of the area. Threats include large hail and damaging straight line winds. The focusing area for the strong storms which will impact the area for the beginning of the weekend will be a stalled front which will be centered over the southern parts of the region through tonight.

Hail in Hale County
Hail in Hale County(DEDE WHEAT)
Hail in Hale County
Hail in Hale County(DEDE WHEAT)
Hail in Havana, Ala.
Hail in Havana, Ala.(Elizabeth Kelley)
Hail in Havana, Ala.
Hail in Havana, Ala.(Elizabeth Kelley)
Hail in Havana, Ala.
Hail in Havana, Ala.(Elizabeth Kelley)
First Alert Weather storm update
First Alert Weather storm update(WBRC)

We are expecting a break in the rain areas by tonight but rain and thunderstorm activity will return Sunday morning and generally move from west to east. Again the focusing area for these storms will be along the stalled front with the atmosphere becoming increasingly unstable through the afternoon. This will likely lead to the chance for more strong-to-severe storms which will again be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail especially in areas to the south through the early evening.

First Alert Weather storm update
First Alert Weather storm update(WBRC)

The weekend storms will be followed by a drying period beginning Monday and continuing into the second half of the week with temperatures again chilly overnight Monday night and Tuesday night. A blocking ridge of high pressure is expected to form over the Gulf Wednesday and Thursday limiting any penetration of more penetration of disturbed weather across The Southeast into the second half of the week.

The only other weather of note may be the potential for patchy frost in the normally cooler valleys in Northeast Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Forestdale food truck explosion
1 injured in Forestdale food truck explosion
Officials with the City of Oxford announced that a two-year-old has died after falling in water...
2-year-old dies after falling in water in Oxford
Investigations of nine young children with adenovirus are underway.
ADPH: Investigations of 9 young children with adenovirus underway; 2 required liver transplants
Fatal shooting Ave D.
Birmingham PD investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather Saturday morning
First Alert Weather Saturday morning
First Alert Weather 9p 4-15-22
FIRST ALERT: Widespread stormy weather for Saturday morning
First Alert Weather 9p 4-15-22
First Alert Weather 9p 4-15-22
Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: 4 p.m. update 4-15-22