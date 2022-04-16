Experts say don’t pay for gas that costs more than the state’s average

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama gas prices are still slowly dropping, with the state average hitting $3.82 on April 15th. That is down six cents from the day before.

Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said the state has hit a plateau in gas prices, because crude oil prices are varying every day. He said that is one reason why we are seeing a slow decline in price at the pump, but not much.

He said with many gearing up for summer travel, demand for gas will go up, so prices might bounce up a little. But, he doesn’t think it will be a drastic increase.

We can expect to see varying gas prices from station to station throughout the summer, because It all just depends on how much the station bought the gas for. But Ingram said if the price is higher than the state’s daily average, don’t buy it.

“I’ve seen stations the last few days as low as $3.75 a gallon,” Ingram said. “But, still a lot of stations still charging $3.99, so you should never pay more than our state average. You should always be looking for a station that is less.”

Ingram said don’t pay more than you need to and also try and buy the cheapest gas you can find. This will help force competing gas stations to lower their prices. Ingram said gas can vary by 30 to 40 cents around Birmingham, so if you are not paying attention, it can cost you.

