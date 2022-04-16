LawCall
Death investigation in Homewood

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police Department was called to 110 Aspen Circle at 7:25 a.m. on April 16, 2022. According to Homewood PD, they found a woman dead in the parking lot.


The cause of death is yet to be determined according to Homewood PD. We will update this story as information is made available.

