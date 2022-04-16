Active police investigation closes part of road in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - North Chalkville Road between Green Drive and Trussville Clay Road was closed Saturday morning because of an ongoing investigation, according to Trussville Police officers.

Officers confirmed they were working an active investigation near Boulder Drive in Trussville.

There were several patrol cars on scene.

North Chalkville Road between Green Drive and Poplar Street is closed due to an active investigation. — Trussville Police Department (@TrussvillePD) April 16, 2022

WBRC will update this story as we get more information.

