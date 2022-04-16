LawCall
Active police investigation closes part of road in Trussville

Investigation in Trussville near Boulder Drive
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - North Chalkville Road between Green Drive and Trussville Clay Road was closed Saturday morning because of an ongoing investigation, according to Trussville Police officers.

Officers confirmed they were working an active investigation near Boulder Drive in Trussville.


There were several patrol cars on scene.

WBRC will update this story as we get more information.

