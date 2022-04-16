LawCall
40-year-old man killed on I-59

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash on Friday, April 15 at 11:32 a.m. resulted in the death of Lannie D. Hyde of West Blocton, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was 40 years old.

Troopers say Hyde was walking on the shoulder of I-59 when he was hit by a sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, near mile marker 99, about a mile south of McCalla.


Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. We will update the story as information is made available.

