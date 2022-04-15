LawCall
Victory City Church still without a building following 2021 tornado

Center Point Church still recovering from 2021 tornado
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another Easter is here, and one church is still without a permanent home after a January 2021 tornado ripped through their place of worship.

But this church is finding victory over its obstacles.

Victory City Church was all but destroyed in January of last year when that tornado swept through northern Jefferson County.

But another church, Harvest Community, has opened its doors so members of Victory City can have a place to worship.

Victory City Pastor Brandon Knight said the last year has been an adjustment for he and his congregation, not only because they didn’t have a place to worship, but also because of COVID.

But he said that adversity has opened doors for new opportunities and partnerships.

Harvest Community Church is just a minute away from Victory City’s location, and the pastor there invited Victory City to hold their services in his church until they have a more permanent solution.

The damage to Victory City’s building was too extensive to repair, so Pastor Knight said they won’t be able to move back in.

But there is a new plan in the works.

“And so, we have been on the search for another building and there are major opportunities that we’re navigating through right now and we’re praying and hoping that soon we will be able to share what those are. So, again, that’s just been the faithfulness of God and His people during this time,” Pastor Knight said.

Victory City’s Church services start at 1:30 p.m. immediately following Harvest Community’s services.

They’ll join together on Easter Sunday for one big, combined service.

