Tuscaloosa authorities investigating deadly stabbing at apartment complex

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Violent Crimes are investigating a deadly stabbing Friday morning.

Authorities say one person was stabbed at Claybrook Apartments on Claybrook Drive.

The victim died at the hospital.

Police are talking to a person of interest.

