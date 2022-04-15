Tuscaloosa authorities investigating deadly stabbing at apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Violent Crimes are investigating a deadly stabbing Friday morning.

Authorities say one person was stabbed at Claybrook Apartments on Claybrook Drive.

The victim died at the hospital.

Police are talking to a person of interest.

