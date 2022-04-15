LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Roadmaster Driving School opens Bessemer location to attract new truckers

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Our local economy is dependent on the trucking industry, but the need for truck drivers continues to grow.

That’s why Roadmaster Driving School is opening a new location in Bessemer in hopes of getting more truckers on the road.

Truckers move the nation, but there’s a shortage of drivers.

Roadmaster is looking for people who are willing to work hard and want to make good money.

In just a few short weeks, you could be driving the big rigs.

“I’m here to, you know, pursue a job in the trucking industry and to help better provide for my family.”

He’s in his second week of the Roadmaster Driving School.

He decided to make a career change and seize the opportunity to see the rest of the country driving the big rigs.

“I felt like it was the beginning of a new journey. When I got done, you know, I’ll have a job with them, you know, just make sure I meet all the requirements here at Roadmaster and you know, I’ll have a job,” Harris explained.

And a good paying one at that.

Brad Ball with Roadmaster Driving School said students are pre-hired for trucking jobs and can earn a good living right after graduation.

“The educational opportunity in trucking is unlike any other because people can go directly from unemployed or underemployed to having a job where they can make $60, $70, $80,000 in their first year with only about a month of training. So, it’s an incredible opportunity,” Ball said.

Mark Colson with the Alabama Trucking Association said now is the best time to become a trucker.

He said today’s trucks are much easier to drive than trucks of the past and feature advanced safety features like lane departure warnings and automatic emergency braking.

“A lot of them are automatic transmission, and you’re dealing with onboard systems that are highly sophisticated technology and a lot of…especially young people are attracted to that,” Colson said.

And it’s not just young people gravitating to the industry. Ten-percent of truck drivers today are women, and that number is growing.

“The industry is changing to make that more hospitable, a female truck driver, and that’s important. We partner with at the Alabama Trucking Association who is advocating that and telling those great stories of the women who do drive existing and that want to get in the industry,” Colson said.

He said more than 80,000 truck drivers will be needed over the next 10 years, and with such great demand for truckers, you can most likely negotiate the salary you want.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 4-13-22
FIRST ALERT: Storms moving through Alabama overnight
Jemison High School, Chilton County, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
Chilton Co. school administrators say senior prank went too far; students call punishment ‘too harsh’
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Woman injured in shooting at apartment complex
Woman injured in second shooting at apartment complex in less than a week

Latest News

Washed out road making life more different for community in Alexander City
Washed out road making life more different for community in Alexander City
Victory City Church was all but destroyed in January of last year when that tornado swept...
Victory City Church still without a building following 2021 tornado
A powerful storm swept through Greene County on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, causing significant...
Greene County neighborhood struck hard by tornado
The start of the inaugural USFL Season is now just days away. Thousands are expected to pour...
What you need to know for USFL Parking