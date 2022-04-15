Roadmaster Driving School opens Bessemer location to attract new truckers

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Our local economy is dependent on the trucking industry, but the need for truck drivers continues to grow.

That’s why Roadmaster Driving School is opening a new location in Bessemer in hopes of getting more truckers on the road.

Truckers move the nation, but there’s a shortage of drivers.

Roadmaster is looking for people who are willing to work hard and want to make good money.

In just a few short weeks, you could be driving the big rigs.

“I’m here to, you know, pursue a job in the trucking industry and to help better provide for my family.”

He’s in his second week of the Roadmaster Driving School.

He decided to make a career change and seize the opportunity to see the rest of the country driving the big rigs.

“I felt like it was the beginning of a new journey. When I got done, you know, I’ll have a job with them, you know, just make sure I meet all the requirements here at Roadmaster and you know, I’ll have a job,” Harris explained.

And a good paying one at that.

Brad Ball with Roadmaster Driving School said students are pre-hired for trucking jobs and can earn a good living right after graduation.

“The educational opportunity in trucking is unlike any other because people can go directly from unemployed or underemployed to having a job where they can make $60, $70, $80,000 in their first year with only about a month of training. So, it’s an incredible opportunity,” Ball said.

Mark Colson with the Alabama Trucking Association said now is the best time to become a trucker.

He said today’s trucks are much easier to drive than trucks of the past and feature advanced safety features like lane departure warnings and automatic emergency braking.

“A lot of them are automatic transmission, and you’re dealing with onboard systems that are highly sophisticated technology and a lot of…especially young people are attracted to that,” Colson said.

And it’s not just young people gravitating to the industry. Ten-percent of truck drivers today are women, and that number is growing.

“The industry is changing to make that more hospitable, a female truck driver, and that’s important. We partner with at the Alabama Trucking Association who is advocating that and telling those great stories of the women who do drive existing and that want to get in the industry,” Colson said.

He said more than 80,000 truck drivers will be needed over the next 10 years, and with such great demand for truckers, you can most likely negotiate the salary you want.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.