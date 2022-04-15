LawCall
Person injured in apartment fire in West End

Crews battle apartment fire in West End
Crews battle apartment fire in West End(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say one person suffered minor injuries in an apartment fire in West End on April, 14, 2022.

Authorities say the fire was contained to the bathroom, and two units in the complex were displaced.

Authorities say the fire has been ruled accidental.

