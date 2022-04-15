Oxford Public Library begins new early literacy program

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oxford Public Library is showing you’re never too young to learn how to read with their new early literacy program.

All you have to do is sign up for a free library card and check out the kits to boost early learning before your child enters the classroom.

Oxford Public Library is one of 88 libraries across the state participating in the reimagining school readiness program led by the Alabama Public Library to promote early literacy through discovery.

“They train us and provide us with materials that then we can pass along into the community,” said Director of the Oxford Public Library Amy Henderson. “Both through programs first and then we’ll be able to check those kits directly out to the families.”

Henderson says the toolkit is a set of free resources to equip librarians with strategies for families preparing their children for success in school.

“There are four, I think different kits, and each kit will focus on a different a subject or subject areas. Then we can lead programs in the library first with these toolkits and then we can send the toolkits home with the families,” said Henderson.

Henderson believes these toolkits are beneficial because the earlier parents start working on reading with their children, sets them up for a more successful future.

“Encouraging parents in lots of different ways to read to their children, which early literacy is so important. It shows the more words a child is exposed to via conversation and through a book the better the child will perform in school,” said Henderson.

The toolkit consists of resources for librarians and take-home activities for families with flashcards, fliers, bookmarks, and more. Henderson says they will begin offering the readiness program this summer.

