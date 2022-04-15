One killed in deadly shooting in Walker County

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Authorities say this happened in the Argo area. Although the victim’s name has not been released, authorities say she was 42 years old.

Deputies took a suspect into custody. No word on what led to the shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

