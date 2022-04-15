Multiple vehicles, apartment buildings shot into at Tuscaloosa complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after they received multiple reports Thursday night of shots being fired at the Grand at Rum Creek Apartments.

Officers found several vehicles and apartment buildings had been shot into at the complex in the 5000 block of 69 South.

Witnesses reported a group of men got into an altercation in the parking lot and that multiple people were seen firing shots. At this time, no one had been found, or has come forward reporting that that they were actually shot, struck, or injured by any of the gun fire.

This case in under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VCU at (205) 464-8690.

