Montgomery woman charged after 5 men robbed Wednesday morning

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a woman following a string of armed robberies that happened in less than 30 minutes Wednesday morning.

Police took Andrea Brown, 34, of Montgomery, into custody Thursday and charged her with five counts of first-degree robbery.

The crimes happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Capitol Avenue, Highland Avenue and Powell Lane, police said.

According to court documents, Brown and an unnamed co-defendant committed the following crimes:

  • Between 9:50 and 10 a.m., the suspect is accused of robbing three men at gunpoint in the 2000 block of Capitol Avenue. The victims were robbed of an undisclosed amount of money.
  • At 10:07 a.m., the suspect is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint at a business in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue. The victim was threatened with a gun while the suspect took $420 from him. The victim was then struck in the back of the head with the gun, though his injuries were not serious, the filing stated.
  • At 10:15 a.m., the suspect is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in the 2100 block of Powell Lane. The victim was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money. Once again, court filings indicate the victim was struck in the head with the handgun, this time causing a laceration to the victim’s face.

No details were immediately available on the unnamed co-defendant.

Brown is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bail totaling $300,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

