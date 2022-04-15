LawCall
Local lawmaker reacts to the state’s audit of Brookside

Audit of Brookside’s finances finds multiple instances of mismanagement
Audit of Brookside’s finances finds multiple instances of mismanagement(Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - New reaction from state lawmakers to the state’s audit of the town of Brookside.

That audit found several problems with how the town handled your tax dollars and even says the town’s towing contract likely violates state law.

Rep. Juandalynn Givan said she wasn’t at all surprised by what auditors found in that audit, which was released Friday.

She called the report “scathing but true.”

The Alabama Department of Examiners audit found the town’s clerks were collecting cash for everything from water and gas bills to court costs and fines putting them all into one cash drawer without daily counting.

Auditors also found guns missing from evidence lockers, and some of the guns they did find didn’t belong there.

The audit also said about a third of the fees collected from last year were for offenses that aren’t even on the city’s books.

Tens of thousands of dollars in cash collected from impound costs were still sitting in envelopes undeposited.

Auditors also found the town didn’t ask for bids for the contract to tow vehicles…and that’s a violation of state contract law.

Rep. Givan said she shocked anyone thought they could get away with it.

“It was just 10 minutes from the City of Birmingham. That’s the thing that bothers me the most, that a city felt this comfortable and the people that work there felt that comfortable to do the things that they did…and didn’t think anything of it,” Rep. Givan said.

The audit includes several recommendations for changes it said the town needs to make now to protect taxpayers going forward.

Rep. Givan wants those involved brought to justice swiftly, and said Brookside’s Interim Police Chief, Henry Irby, will have his hands full working to restore the town’s reputation.

