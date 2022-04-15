ICE detainees to be transferred from Etowah County Jail by Friday

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - All remaining ICE detainees at the Etowah County Detention Center will be transferred out by Friday.

News first broke of ICE no longer using the facility about three weeks ago and now it’s becoming reality.

Since our last reporting, the sheriff says he did finally receive a letter from ICE confirming their contract would end April 30th, and by April 15th, all detainees would be removed from their custody.

“It didn’t have anything to do -- as it had looked and been put out to be -- to do with the facility or the performance of the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

About a week ago, he told WBRC that he heard from Representative Robert Aderholt’s office who spoke with ICE Director Tae Johnson.

“It simply was a strategy decision made by the cabinet staff of President’s Biden’s staff to relocate detainees in this area to a possible new location to hold them in Pennsylvania,” said Sheriff Horton.

Before that new location though, Sheriff Horton says much of the Etowah inmates were moved to a holding facility in Louisiana.

“Just as it has always been, every time an ICE detainee comes here or leaves here, it’s under the orders of a federal judge and ICE,” said the sheriff.

Even with the contract ending, Sheriff Horton says nobody at the jail will lose their job. It was previously thought that 40 detention staff positions would be taken.

“Well fortunately, we’re at 39 down now so it really just makes it an even par,” said the sheriff. Because there are nearly 40 vacant positions, no current employees will be let go.

“The number of employees will not shrink, so it really takes us from a deficit of employees to having all the employees we need,” said Sheriff Horton.

He says since ICE housed detainees in Etowah for over 25 years, this will be a new era: “The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office still plans to move forward and this actually, on a positive note, will give us the opportunity to focus on what we should and that’s local issues and our own people.”

ICE detainees have been transferred over the last few weeks and on Thursday, they house less than three. Yet by Friday, April 15, they will all be gone.

