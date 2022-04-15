LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Gadsden church holding gas giveaway on Easter weekend

A Gadsden church is kicking off Easter weekend by giving away thousands of dollars worth of gas...
A Gadsden church is kicking off Easter weekend by giving away thousands of dollars worth of gas on April 16, 2022.(Gray)
By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden church is kicking off Easter weekend by giving away thousands of dollars worth of gas on April 16, 2022.

New Destiny Christian Church says they’ve raised $10,000 in two weeks to bless their community by giving away free gas to anyone who shows up Saturday morning.

All you have to do is pull into the Chevron on Rainbow Drive in Gadsden and Pastor Steve Smith says they will do the rest. You do not have to be a member of New Destiny Christian Church to participate. Pastor Smith says this is one way they’d like to show love and pour into the community. And this is not just your chance to save money at the pump, Pastor Smith says they will have other resources like insurance and health information available.

“There will be a food station set up, drinks, sodas, people talking about life insurance, health insurance. Our people will be on the ground and we have a resource department set up, a booth set up for prayer,” said Pastor Smith. “We just trying to empower the people. Empower the community. The least we can do. I believe if God has blessed you try to give something back to the community.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Jemison High School, Chilton County, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
Chilton Co. school administrators say senior prank went too far; students call punishment ‘too harsh’
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Families reeling after storm blows threw Eutaw community
NWS: EF0 tornado confirmed in Greene Co.
Authorities with the Trussville Police Department say they are investigation after a person was...
One injured in shooting in Trussville

Latest News

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed on...
One killed in deadly shooting in Walker County
Source: WBRC video
School readiness program at Oxford Public Library
Source: WBRC video
9 children have adenovirus
Source: WBRC video
New state audit of Brookside finds major problems