Gadsden church holding gas giveaway on Easter weekend

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden church is kicking off Easter weekend by giving away thousands of dollars worth of gas on April 16, 2022.

New Destiny Christian Church says they’ve raised $10,000 in two weeks to bless their community by giving away free gas to anyone who shows up Saturday morning.

All you have to do is pull into the Chevron on Rainbow Drive in Gadsden and Pastor Steve Smith says they will do the rest. You do not have to be a member of New Destiny Christian Church to participate. Pastor Smith says this is one way they’d like to show love and pour into the community. And this is not just your chance to save money at the pump, Pastor Smith says they will have other resources like insurance and health information available.

“There will be a food station set up, drinks, sodas, people talking about life insurance, health insurance. Our people will be on the ground and we have a resource department set up, a booth set up for prayer,” said Pastor Smith. “We just trying to empower the people. Empower the community. The least we can do. I believe if God has blessed you try to give something back to the community.”

