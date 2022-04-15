First Alert for another round of showers and storms Friday night into Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! You will want to grab a jacket this morning as temperatures are nearly 15-20 degrees colder compared to yesterday morning. Most of us are in the 40s with some lower 50s south of I-20. The cold spots are in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee counties where temperatures have cooled into the lower 40s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear with some cloud cover to our northwest. A weak disturbance is likely to develop into parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri late this evening that could impact the Southeast tonight into tomorrow morning. We will get to enjoy one more day of quiet weather across Central Alabama. Plan for a mostly sunny sky today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’s going to be a breezy day with southeast winds at 10-15 mph with gusts around 20 mph. Weather should be perfect for the SEC Women’s Golf Championship minus the breezy conditions. Cloud cover will likely increase in west Alabama late this evening, but we should stay mostly dry. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out in northwest Alabama after 9 PM. If you have plans to be out this evening, expect increasing cloud cover with temperatures cooling into the upper 60s and lower 70s by 8 PM. It should be a warm and pleasant evening with southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: Our next big weather maker is forecast to impact Central Alabama tonight. A cluster of storms that will try to form into a line will likely sweep through Central Alabama Saturday morning. Plan for increasing rain chances after 2 AM with widespread showers and storms likely by 7 AM Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk- threat 1 out of 5 - for parts of northwest Alabama tonight. The severe threat shifts along and south of I-20 on Saturday with the greatest concern for strong storms likely into parts of Mississippi and the southern half of Alabama. The main concern with tomorrow’s stormy weather will be the low-end threat for isolated gusty winds and hail. Storms will also be capable of producing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Storms tomorrow morning could wake you up, but most of them should stay below severe limits. Temperatures are likely to start out in the lower 60s tomorrow morning with highs in the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon. Once the main round of storms sweeps through Saturday morning, we could see slightly drier conditions Saturday afternoon with the bulk of the wet weather in the southern half of the state. If you are attending the Alabama Spring A-Day Football game in Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon, plan for a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky with westerly winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the 70s. I would grab a poncho to be on the safe side, but rain chances may end up isolated at 20-30%. A few lingering showers or isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out Saturday evening/night. If you plan to attend the USFL game at Protective Stadium Saturday evening, rain chances will remain around 30% with temperatures in the upper 60s during the game.

Easter Sunday: Easter Sunday does not look like a washout, but you may have to schedule a plan B for indoor events just to be on the safe side. The focus for active weather will likely occur into parts of Louisiana, the southern half of Mississippi, and southwest Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a standard slight risk - threat 2 out of 5- in these regions Sunday. The main severe threat will once again be strong winds and hail. Tornado threat this weekend appears very low and not a major concern. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Models hint that this wet pattern will begin to move out of here Sunday night as a cold front moves through the area. I think our greatest chance for rain and storms Sunday will occur late in the day and into early Monday morning. Rainfall totals over the next three days could add up around 1-2 inches with isolated spots picking up 3″. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out Sunday night, but the severe threat remains low.

Drying Out Next Week: The only rain chance I see for most of next week is early Monday morning as a cold front moves out of our area. We’ll hold on to a 30% chance for morning showers Monday, but we should end up dry Monday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 70s. We could see a brief cool snap Tuesday into Wednesday as slightly drier and colder air moves in from the north. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday morning with highs near 70°F Tuesday and in the mid 70s Wednesday. Warmer temperatures could return by the end of next week with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 50s. I see no signs of freezing temperatures, so it’s likely safe for you to plant your garden/flowers this weekend and beyond.

