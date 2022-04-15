Experts say E-15 gas likely won’t be in Alabama, but could still help lower prices this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Experts tell WBRC that President Biden’s recent changes to allow E-15 gas in the warmer months likely won’t have the fuel coming to Alabama.

Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said only two percent of gas stations in the country have E-15 gas available and they are mainly in the Midwest. But, he said Alabama could still see a positive impact.

E-15 is just another variation of the gas you buy everyday, but it’s got up to five percent more ethanol mixed in. It’s sold at stations right now, but with President Biden’s recent changes, it will now be allowed between June and mid September. Ingram said that will help lower gas costs for Midwest drivers by five to ten cents.

Ingram said the lower cost will have many drivers filling up with E-15. He said about 88 percent of cars can burn it safely. Ingram said this could cause a lower demand for normal gas, which could mean lower prices.

“It could decrease our overall demand for regular gasoline, which would then allow our prices to drop down a little further,” Ingram said. “Even if it is only saving us five or 10 cents a gallon right now, the fact that it is being used could soften our demand and help push prices a little lower.”

While Ingram said you may not find E-15 at a Alabama pump, if you are traveling to Texas or the Midwest, you could likely see it. He said if your car has a lower model year than 2000, don’t fill up with it, it could cause damage to your car.

