COVID cases rise slightly in Alabama this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID cases jumped slightly this week in Alabama, but the positivity rate remains below 3%.

So, should we be concerned about these rising cases?

The slight rise is cases is more of a ripple than a wave here in Alabama, and the Department of Public Health said we’re still in good shape.

Right now, our positivity rate is 2.9%, up from 2.4% a few days ago, but still nowhere near the 47% positivity rate we saw back in mid-January.

The state said the number of new COVID cases per day range between 100 and 200, and it’s safe to say the majority of those cases are the BA.2 variant.

Around 70 people are hospitalized with COVID, but Dr. Wes Stubblefield said most of the state remains in the low category for overall community transmission.

“The major thing is for people to realize is that COVID is not gone. It is still infecting people and there are still people out there that can be very sick with COVID. And so, those people that are particularly at risk for severe disease, which those criteria are well known, they need to either make sure they’re up to date on their vaccination, and if they’re in a public setting, or if they’re in a gathering around friends and family, they may want to consider masking to protect themselves or their loved ones,” said District Medical Officer for ADPH, Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

Dr. Stubblefield said his department will keep a close eye on cases in the next few weeks, especially with families vacationing for spring break and gathering for the Easter holiday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.