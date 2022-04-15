LawCall
Celebrate Hoover Day scheduled for April 30

Celebrate Hoover Day
Celebrate Hoover Day(City of Hoover)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Celebrate Hoover Day is a family-friendly annual city-wide celebration that is free to the public and features a variety of entertainment for all ages.

This year’s event will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road.

Activities will include the following plus much more:

  • Veterans Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony
  • Car show
  • Live entertainment
  • Kids zone (rides, inflatables, pony rides, petting zoo)
  • Famous apple pie (and ice cream)
  • Local business displays
  • Police and fire displays

Free parking will be available at Spain Park High School.

This family-friendly event draws more than 10,000 residents of all ages to Veterans Park on Valleydale for a fun day at the park.

The rain date is Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

