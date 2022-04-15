Celebrate Hoover Day scheduled for April 30

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Celebrate Hoover Day is a family-friendly annual city-wide celebration that is free to the public and features a variety of entertainment for all ages.

This year’s event will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road.

Activities will include the following plus much more:

Veterans Memorial Plaza dedication ceremony

Car show

Live entertainment

Kids zone (rides, inflatables, pony rides, petting zoo)

Famous apple pie (and ice cream)

Local business displays

Police and fire displays

Free parking will be available at Spain Park High School.

This family-friendly event draws more than 10,000 residents of all ages to Veterans Park on Valleydale for a fun day at the park.

The rain date is Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.