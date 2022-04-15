Birmingham PD investigating deadly shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating deadly shooting in the 1200 block of Ave D.

It happened early Friday morning.

Homicide investigation underway in the 1700 block of Avenue D.



Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/LzAH1VtpL8 — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) April 15, 2022

Multiple units are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.