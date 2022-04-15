Birmingham PD investigating deadly shooting
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating deadly shooting in the 1200 block of Ave D.
It happened early Friday morning.
Multiple units are at the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.