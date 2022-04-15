LawCall
Birmingham man arrested on sex abuse charges

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a man has been arrested after he was accused of sexual abuse at a massage parlor.

Police say the investigation began into an employee at the Relax Massage on Montclair Road. Authorities believe the incidents took place in 2021 and 2022. Police say the victims were patrons of the massage parlor.

Police arrested 34-year-old Pan Xinglei and charged him with two counts of first degree sexual abuse. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

