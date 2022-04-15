New state audit of Brookside finds major problems with financial controls, possible violations of state law

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - A new audit of the town of Brookside released by the Alabama Dept. of Examiners Friday found several problems, including: the way the town collected and spent court fees, more than a dozen guns that were supposed to be collected as evidence are missing, municipal court officials who got a raise in 2019 as the small town’s municipal court started getting busier with more tickets issued, and suggests the town likely violated state law in the way it bid out the contract for towing services.

This audit only looks at the town’s finances from October 1, 2018 through February 2, 2022, and the municipal court for October 1, 2020 through February 2, 2022. It found the town’s clerks collected cash for everything from water and gas bills to court costs and fines in one cash drawer and didn’t appear to review or compare those collections on a daily basis. Auditors say with no annual budget from 2016-2020, there was no way to track the town’s spending or purchasing process. Auditors found cash collected for impound costs on April 27, 2021 was still sitting, undeposited, in a stack of those forms on February 8, 2022.

The audit warns: “The absence of adequate internal controls, including established policies and procedures, can expose the Town to risk of the misappropriation of the Town’s assets, loss of evidence, loss or theft of cash collections, and the mismanagement of the Town’s funds.”

Auditors also found as the town’s police force began issuing more tickets and sending more drivers to municipal court, the court staff began making more money for each session. The audit found the Municipal Judge, Town Prosecutor and Attorney, and Court Clerk each made $600 for court appearances at the beginning of this 2018-2022 time frame, but in September of 2019 as the activity level increased, that payment bumped up to $1,000 per court session.

Auditors found the town paid some part-time employees without any documentation---those employees would tell the town officials how many hours they worked, and the town would then cut them a check---a practice the auditors believe could violate state law governing how public money is spent.

The audit found several issues in the Brookside Police department finances, starting with no record of the former Police Chief asking for approval of expenditures over $2500, even though Brookside’s city ordinances require the mayor to approve anything over that level.

State auditors say they can’t find 19 firearms listed on the Police Department’s evidence log, but they did find 63 firearms and ammo magazines in police custody that aren’t listed on any evidence logs.

Auditors also found evidence stashed in temporary storage lockers, and even found an envelope with $1773 in cash marked as “evidence” that was seized April 29, 2020, but was still in a temporary storage locker on February 16, 2022.

The audit staff also found a bag of prescription pill bottles in the evidence closet that don’t appear to be related to any Police Department case, and found counterfeit currency the department seized that was supposed to be turned over to the Secret Service, but wasn’t.

Auditors also question whether the town may have collected payments from drivers that they may not have owed. Based on a random sampling of the fees collected last year, auditors found 36% were payments for alleged offenses that aren’t even listed in the town’s ordinances.

Finally, auditors found the town didn’t ask for bids for the contract to tow vehicles, a violation of state contract law.

You can read the entire audit below:

