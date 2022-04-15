LawCall
Alabama’s unemployment rate reaches record low

The 2.9% rate ties a number only reached previously in September 2019
(AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)
By Wade Smith
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama’s unemployment rate has reached a new record low.

According to the Governor’s statement, the state’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate for March fell to 2.9%. February’s rate came in at 3.0%. The rate has fallen almost a full percentage point from the March 2021 rate of 3.7%.

This record low rate has only been registered once back in September 2019

“Alabama has been on a roll as our folks have been eager to get to work, and the fact that we have once again hit our record low unemployment rate is proof positive of that,” said Governor Ivey. “We are not relenting our efforts, and I am confident Alabama will continue powering in the right direction because of our hardworking men and women. Truly, the best is yet to come.”

The March rate represents 65,485 unemployed persons, the lowest ever on record. In March 2021, 82,443 people were considered unemployed in the rate calculation.

“At no point in Alabama’s history have we recorded fewer people as unemployed,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Alabamians are working, businesses are hiring, and we are getting back to normal with every passing month.”

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates:

  • Shelby County - 1.7%,
  • Cullman County - 1.8%
  • Morgan County - 1.9%
  • Marshall County - 1.9%
  • Limestone County - 1.9%

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

