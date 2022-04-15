LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Alabama man arrested for double murder in Georgia, charged in Hoover pharmacy robbery

Hoover Police announced they have charged a man in the robbery of a pharmacy in January.
Hoover Police announced they have charged a man in the robbery of a pharmacy in January.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police announced they have charged a man in the robbery of a pharmacy in January.

Police have charged 27-year-old Joshua Sanders with four counts of first degree robbery. Sanders is currently in custody at the Toombs County Jail in Georgia, after being charged in a double homicide.

Hoover Police say weeks after the robbery, they received a tip from one of the victims about Sanders being arrested in the double homicide. The victim recognized Sanders’ photo as the same person who robbed the pharmacy the day after the murder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Jemison High School, Chilton County, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
Chilton Co. school administrators say senior prank went too far; students call punishment ‘too harsh’
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Families reeling after storm blows threw Eutaw community
NWS: EF0 tornado confirmed in Greene Co.
Authorities with the Trussville Police Department say they are investigation after a person was...
One injured in shooting in Trussville

Latest News

Audit of Brookside’s finances finds multiple instances of mismanagement
Local lawmaker reacts to the state’s audit of Brookside
A Gadsden church is kicking off Easter weekend by giving away thousands of dollars worth of gas...
Gadsden church holding gas giveaway on Easter weekend
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed on...
One killed in deadly shooting in Walker County
Source: WBRC video
School readiness program at Oxford Public Library