2-year-old dies after falling in water in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Oxford announced that a two-year-old has died after falling in water in Oxford on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Officials say authorities responded to a call on a child in the water on Canvasback Drive. Police started to do CPR on the child before paramedics arrived on scene. The child was taken to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.

So far, no word on how the child got into the water. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

