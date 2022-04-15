LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

1 injured in Forestdale food truck explosion

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - At least one person was transported to the hospital after an explosion at a food truck on April 15.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, it involved a propane tank on the K.D. Grill on Wheels food truck parked in Forestdale Square shortly before noon.

One person was burned and taken to the hospital.

No word yet on just how the fire started.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Jemison High School, Chilton County, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
Chilton Co. school administrators say senior prank went too far; students call punishment ‘too harsh’
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Families reeling after storm blows threw Eutaw community
NWS: EF0 tornado confirmed in Greene Co.
Authorities with the Trussville Police Department say they are investigation after a person was...
One injured in shooting in Trussville

Latest News

Celebrate Hoover Day
Celebrate Hoover Day scheduled for April 30
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Source: WBRC video
Forestdale food truck explosion
Authorities say one person was stabbed at Claybrook Apartments on Claybrook Drive.
Tuscaloosa authorities investigating deadly stabbing at apartment complex
Witnesses say multiple shots were fired at the Grand at Rum Creek Apartments Thursday night
Multiple vehicles, apartment buildings shot into at Tuscaloosa complex