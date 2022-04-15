1 injured in Forestdale food truck explosion

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - At least one person was transported to the hospital after an explosion at a food truck on April 15.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, it involved a propane tank on the K.D. Grill on Wheels food truck parked in Forestdale Square shortly before noon.

One person was burned and taken to the hospital.

No word yet on just how the fire started.

