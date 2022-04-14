LawCall
Woman injured in second shooting at apartment complex in less than a week

Woman injured in shooting at apartment complex
Woman injured in shooting at apartment complex(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a woman was shot on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Officers went to the scene of the Magnolia Court Apartments on reports of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, who was responsive at the time. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

So far, no one is in custody.

This is the second shooting at the Magnolia Court Apartments in less than a week. On April 10, a 16-year-old and an adult man were shot at the complex. When asked if the two shootings were related, authorities said this was undetermined.

If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

