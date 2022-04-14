What you need to know for USFL Parking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The start of the inaugural USFL Season is now just days away. Thousands are expected to pour into downtown Birmingham, but the question on a lot of people’s minds is where will they park?

Leaders at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center believe they are ready for kick off, and believe the city’s experience over the last year hosting large sporting events will be invaluable as thousands make their way to the Magic City to watch the Birmingham Stallions.

“Parking as your approach the BJCC or Protective Stadium will be executed in a very similar fashion to the way the UAB season was conducted, the way the Birmingham Bowl was conducted, there is around approximately seven thousand parking spots in a one block radius of the BJCC,” said BJCC Executive Director Tad Snider.

If you are comfortable walking a little further, Snider says there will be thousands of more opportunities for you and your family to park.

“About another block a way the number of parking spaces picks up to around 11 thousand spaces.”

Still BJCC leaders are stressing the importance of preparing and suggest going online to find all the necessary information.

“Links to parking maps, links to prohibited items, what we call know before you go information.”

While many won’t enjoy battling for parking, they believe the fun and festivities will be well worth it.

“I think it is going to be a highly energetic league and it is bringing something fresh and new to the city, so I believe it will be a big deal here,” said Jeremy Young.

