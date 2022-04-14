LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Viveré Chocolates: Double chocolate mousse

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Double chocolate mousse

Ingredients:

5oz Dark Chocolate

5oz White Chocolate

2 cups Heavy Cream

5oz of oreo cookies crumbled

Grated chocolate or cocoa powder for decoration

Prep Time 10 mins

Cook Time 5 mins

Total Time 15 mins

Instructions:

First, cut the Chocolate into small pieces unless you’re using Chocolate chips.

Then melt the Dark Chocolate in a microwaveable bowl 30 second increments stir each time until smooth be careful not to burn.

Once the Chocolate is completely melted stir in half cup of cream until mixed let it cool for 5-10 minutes.

Repeat with White Chocolate.

Whisk the remaining (1 cup) whipping cream in a separate bowl until soft peaks form. Divide evenly into 2 separate bowls.

Add the cooled Chocolate in portions to the whipped cream and continue to whisk until all the Chocolate are mixed properly and firm peaks form.

You can straightway put the cookies then mousse in small serving dishes or put it in a piping bag and then pipe into the serving dish to make them look fancy.

Serve them straightway or refrigerate them for 2-3 hours and serve them cool.

Decorate with some Chocolate sprinkles or toppings of your choice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 4-13-22
FIRST ALERT: Storms moving through Alabama overnight
Jemison High School, Chilton County, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
Chilton Co. school administrators say senior prank went too far; students call punishment ‘too harsh’
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Woman injured in shooting at apartment complex
Woman injured in second shooting at apartment complex in less than a week

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Viveré Chocolates: Double chocolate mousse
K and J's Elegant Pastries: Sweet Corn Cakes
K and J’s Elegant Pastries: Sweet Corn Cakes
K and J's Elegant Pastries: Sweet Corn Cakes
K and J's Elegant Pastries: Sweet Corn Cakes
The Spun Cow.
The Spun Cow: New business in Pizitz Food Hall offering specialty milkshakes