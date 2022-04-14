Viveré Chocolates: Double chocolate mousse

Double chocolate mousse

Ingredients:

5oz Dark Chocolate

5oz White Chocolate

2 cups Heavy Cream

5oz of oreo cookies crumbled

Grated chocolate or cocoa powder for decoration

Prep Time 10 mins

Cook Time 5 mins

Total Time 15 mins

Instructions:

First, cut the Chocolate into small pieces unless you’re using Chocolate chips.

Then melt the Dark Chocolate in a microwaveable bowl 30 second increments stir each time until smooth be careful not to burn.

Once the Chocolate is completely melted stir in half cup of cream until mixed let it cool for 5-10 minutes.

Repeat with White Chocolate.

Whisk the remaining (1 cup) whipping cream in a separate bowl until soft peaks form. Divide evenly into 2 separate bowls.

Add the cooled Chocolate in portions to the whipped cream and continue to whisk until all the Chocolate are mixed properly and firm peaks form.

You can straightway put the cookies then mousse in small serving dishes or put it in a piping bag and then pipe into the serving dish to make them look fancy.

Serve them straightway or refrigerate them for 2-3 hours and serve them cool.

Decorate with some Chocolate sprinkles or toppings of your choice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.