Visitors Bureau: Birmingham hotels bouncing back from slump during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s hotels are bouncing back after struggling during the pandemic, according to the Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau.

John Orso, President of the CVB of Greater Birmingham, said hotels are a major component of the multi-millions of dollars expected to be pumped into the local economy over the spring and summer, as the city prepared for the USFL and the World Games. Orso said the city could see upwards of $100 million from tourism connected to the World Games, if COVID did not spike again affecting tourism. He also said the USFL was also expected to bring in several millions of dollars as well.

By early 2022, local hotels were beginning to see pre-pandemic numbers in leisure travel and events such as weddings, according to Orso, but business travel and large conventions were still struggling to rebound.

However, Orso said the city was optimistic. ”They are coming back. So we expect that we will be at 2019 levels, that’s pre-pandemic levels, somewhere around the middle of 2023, early 2024 totally,” Orso said.

Orso said when you think about the impact of large events you’re not just talking about spectators but the athletes, coaches, and production crews connected to the networks televising the events who will need lodging, food, and hopefully explore the city.

Orso said it was important for Birmingham to keep up the momentum attracting major events and tourists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.