Thunderstorms causing power outages across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Recent thunderstorms across Alabama have caused power outages across the state.

The latest numbers from Alabama Power show that there are nearly 200 outages across the state, with nearly 8,700 customers affected.

We will continue to update these numbers as we learn more information.

