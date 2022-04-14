LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Thunderstorms causing power outages across Alabama

Recent thunderstorms across Alabama have caused power outages across the state.
Recent thunderstorms across Alabama have caused power outages across the state.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Recent thunderstorms across Alabama have caused power outages across the state.

The latest numbers from Alabama Power show that there are nearly 200 outages across the state, with nearly 8,700 customers affected.

We will continue to update these numbers as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Multiple people shot in Birmingham
Birmingham Police: Two people shot, one person has life-threatening injuries
First Alert Weather 9p 4-13-22
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 a.m.
Bessemer Police are working on reuniting a missing teen with her family.
UPDATE: Missing Bessemer teen found safe in Indiana, man in custody
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

Birmingham’s hotels are bouncing back after struggling during the pandemic, according to the...
Visitors Bureau: Birmingham hotels bouncing back from slump during COVID-19 pandemic
Permitless carry bill may cause sheriff's offices to lose revenue.
Sheriff’s Offices expected to lose funds over permitless carry bill
Gov. Ivey signs HB 194 into law
Nonprofit shares voter suppression concerns over HB 194
City of Birmingham clearing inlets and drains ahead of rain and storms
Birmingham crews prepare for overnight rain storm