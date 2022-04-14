The stage is set for the USFL kickoff game on WBRC FOX6

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of field views, players mic’d up, even referee cams. Saturday’s USFL kickoff on WBRC FOX6 has all the bells and whistles.

The USFL putting a huge production value into this new league.

Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz said it’s awesome a lot of eyes will be on the simulcast Saturday here in the United States and all around the world.

He said it’s a great opportunity for his players and something he’s truly never been a part of.

“I mean I’ve been part of Notre Dame-Michigan, both top-five when we started the season,” Holtz said. “Florida-Florida State when it was both top-five first game of the season. I’ve been blessed to have some incredible opportunities early in the year to play some high profile football games, but none with the exposure we’re about to receive Saturday night.”

Holtz said he hopes his team remembers the basics when the lights come on.

Protective Stadium will have tons of cameras including drones for the game.

Kickoff is at 6:30.

The USFL also announced that it will present its inaugural 2022 season in more than 130 countries worldwide.

Football fans around the world will have access to a live, 14-game USFL schedule, including both semi-final playoff games and the championship game.

“We’re tremendously proud that the USFL will have broader international distribution right out of the gate than any start-up spring football league in history,” said Edward Hartman, USFL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “The interest in American football grows the world over each year, and we’re sure the quality of our game and the unique production enhancements our partners are planning will be attractive to sports fans internationally.”

The countries in which USFL games will be available, which is expected to grow, include all North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and all major English-speaking markets featuring Canada, the UK and Ireland, South Africa, and Australia. A current list of international distribution can be found here.

