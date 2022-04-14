Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Luke Jenkins!

Luke is a senior at Winfield City High School with a 4.18 GPA. He holds leadership positions in FBLA, FCCLA, Yearbook, and Student Council and is National Honor Society President. In addition to academics and school-related organizations, he worked as a Nurse Tech at his local hospital during the school year.

Luke, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star!

