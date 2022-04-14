LawCall
Rising Star: Luke Jenkins

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Luke Jenkins!

Luke is a senior at Winfield City High School with a 4.18 GPA. He holds leadership positions in FBLA, FCCLA, Yearbook, and Student Council and is National Honor Society President. In addition to academics and school-related organizations, he worked as a Nurse Tech at his local hospital during the school year.

Luke, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star!

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

