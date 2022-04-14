Playing for more than a win: USFL players trying to accomplish big dreams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL is a spring league designed to provide professional football to fans across the world, and even help players fulfill lifelong dreams along the way.

The opportunity to play professional football is a dream come true for Jemison’s Randy Satterfield.

“I’m thrilled I’ve had a smile on my face since the beginning of training camp,” Satterfield said.

The practices and long days are worth it to Birmingham Stallions cornerback Brian Allen.

The former NFL player hopes his performance in the USFL can get him back to the National Football League.

“And I’m pretty sure all 400 guys in the hotel have the same goal,” Allen said.

Allen, like Satterfield, is playing for his family.

“That’s my why that’s why I’m doing it,” Satterfield said. “I just want to give them the best life possible, I know football is going to allow me to do that, so just trying to do that to the best of my ability.”

“I want to be able to set them up for life you know comfortability,” Satterfield said.

But in order to do that Satterfield said he can’t look ahead.

“Continue to work hard, in hopes of this league staying around,” Satterfield said. “And next season you might have an opportunity if not this season. I don’t get rattled when it comes to playing in the NFL, when it comes it will come.”

No matter the level, the love of the game stays the same.

“I just think when I’m playing and I’m at my best, it just brings me joy and happiness you can’t get anywhere else,” Stallions Quarterback, Alex McGough, said.

Saturday’s game between the Stallions and Generals will air on WBRC.

The broadcast will feature 57 cameras plus 16 players mic’d up on each team.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. from Protective Stadium.

