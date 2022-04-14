LawCall
Part of Northport struck by severe storms

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport received a glancing blow during storms on April 13, 2022. The area hit is near the intersection of 68th Avenue and Clark Street.

We’re talking about a 200 yard radius where trees were knocked down, mobile homes sustained damage and some witnessed power outages.

“We started hearing the noise coming straight for us,” said Ginger Green.

Ginger Green spent the morning picking up the pieces in her front yard while power crews worked to restore the juice nearby. A scary night, but she’s mighty thankful no one was hurt.

“I feel a lot more calmer and getting up and seeing everything and everybody is okay and everybody’s houses is pretty much okay,” said Green.

“There are some trees on mobile homes,” said Mayor Bobby Herndon.

Herndon surveyed the damage and came away thinking it could’ve been worse.

“‘Nobody had to [be] rescued and the power company should have the power come back on sometime this afternoon,” said Mayor Herndon.

And what made Wednesday night’s storm particularly trying for Ginger Green was the memory of being in a tornado when she was 11 years old.

“That’s the biggest thing for me,” Green recalled.

What Green heard then... sounded awfully familiar Wednesday night.

“And before I knew it before I realize it there was a tornado. I started hollering for my kids, we had nowhere to run to,” said Green.

The storm is over. Now the clean-up is moving forward with gratefulness.

The damage in Northport doesn’t come anywhere close to getting FEMA assistance and no word at this time whether they’ll qualify for SBA loans.

