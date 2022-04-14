One injured in shooting in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Trussville Police Department say they are investigation after a person was shot on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Authorities say this happened on I-59 South, when someone started shooting from one car into another at the I-459 interchange. One person was taken to the hospital by private care with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

So far, no suspects are in custody.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Trussville Police.

