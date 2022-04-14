Nonprofit shares voter suppression concerns over HB 194

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey signed House Bill 194 into law on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with the intended purpose of prohibiting state and local election officials from accepting private donations to fund election-related expenses.

There is a specific line in the bill that worries a local nonprofit.

One of Faith in Action’s main pillars is focused on voting rights and democracy. They want to make sure every voice is heard, and the group believes the most recent bill could threaten that.

The governor’s office is calling it “Zuckerbucks Bill” after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg reportedly donated around 350 million dollars to election officials across the country.

While the majority of the bill touches on money and donations, there is one specific line that Faith in Action is calling a catch-all. They say it will criminalize the nonprofit’s efforts in voter education, outreach, and registration.

JaiGregory Clarke is the voter rights restoration organizer for the group, and he says it’s voter suppression.

“Whereas we have in the past helped people to register to vote and may have spoken with the county registrar’s office on their behalf, that now becomes a Class B misdemeanor because of the language of the bill,” said Clarke.

The specific section of Bill 194 Clarke referenced says: “no state or local public official responsible for the conduct of an election, nor his or her employee, may solicit, accept, or use any donation in the form of money, grants, property, or personal services from an individual or a nongovernmental entity for the purpose of funding election-related expenses or voter education, voter outreach, or voter registration programs.”

Secretary of State John Merrill spoke with WBRC on the organization’s concerns. He says those in leadership support the bill and now that it is signed, his office will enforce it in full.

WBRC also reached out to the governor’s office to address the worries but have not heard back.

