New pilot program at Putnam Middle School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new pilot program at Putnman Middle School is putting students ahead when it comes to technology. explains how a grant is allowing students to set an example for children across the country.

“We are creating games, they are educational. It can be reading, math music,” says 6th grader Kalyah Scott.

Humanities classes at Putnman Middle School, are now a chance to learn how to code.

New pilot program teaching children to code in class (Shilo Groover, WBRC)

“They are so talented and so intelligent,” says Dodi Traylor. She has been teaching at the school for decades, and the program is possible because she applied for a grant from the national endowment for the humanities.

The goal is to inspire students who may have limited computer access, to engage in a new way with their lessons and the digital world.

“Students can create their own games, put their standards into it, put their art into it,” says Traylor. “It’s a great opportunity for them when they get out into the world they already have this experience. They can say hey when I was In middle school can say I created this game.”

Putnam was chosen as the pilot school to launch a new project, in conjunction with Sparks Media, which is the company that created the templates for students to make their own games.

“It helps you use your imagination and think outside the box,” says Scott.

Sparks Media hopes to expand the program, and the work of the Putnman Middle school students will be used as an example in other schools across the country.

“I feel like it will lead down the technology path because you are creating games.” says 6th grader Natavius Usher.

Traylor says the program is giving students a path to success.

“Our ultimate goal as educators is for our students to be contributing successful members of society and programs like this allow that.”

