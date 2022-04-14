Local doctor gives advice to expecting Black mothers during Black Maternal Health Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week is Black Maternal Health Week, a time to bring awareness and action to improving maternal health among Black women.

The CDC says Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women, and structural racism and implicit bias are two of many contributing factors.

Dr. Farinna Willis is an OB-GYN with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

She says disparities in quality healthcare, underlying and often undiagnosed chronic conditions, and education play a huge role in disparities associated with black maternal health.

She says in many cases, Black women struggle to trust healthcare professionals often getting advice from family members instead of medical professionals when something’s not quite right.

Studies from the National Academy of Sciences show a substantial number of white medical students and residents hold false beliefs about biological differences between Black and White people fueling inadequate medical treatment of Black women.

Dr. Willis says for these reasons, it’s important to always be your own best advocate.

“If you feel like something is wrong, then more than likely, something is wrong, and you have to be persistent to make sure that you don’t have a bad outcome. Don’t let people draw your labs and don’t know what your results are. Sit down and go over the results with your doctor. Say, ‘no, I want to go over all of my results. I don’t want to hear that they’re normal. I want to know what tests were drawn, and what did they show?’” Dr. Wills said.

The CDC says about 700 women die during pregnancy or in the year after, and two in three of them are preventable.

Dr. Willis says don’t be afraid to reach out to your healthcare provider if anything doesn’t feel right or is concerning.

