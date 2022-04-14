LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

K and J’s Elegant Pastries: Sweet Corn Cakes

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients:

  • 1 box Jiffy corn muffin mix
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted
  • 1 can creamed corn
  • 1 can corn, drained well
  • 1/3-1/2 cup sugar
  • pinch of salt, a pinch is three fingers

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350F.
  • Mix all ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Grease a 1 1/2 - 2 quart baking dish, pour in corn cake mixture. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until mixture is still just a tiny bit jiggly in the center. Remove from oven, allow to cool 5-10 minutes.
  • Heat a griddle to 350 and grease with melted butter.
  • Once the mixture has settled, use an ice cream scoop to make round balls and add them to the hot griddle.
  • Use a spatula to press them 1/2 inch thick and grill both sides until brown.
  • Serve as a side dish or add salsa southwest chicken, and avocado and serve for dinner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 4-13-22
FIRST ALERT: Storms moving through Alabama overnight
Jemison High School, Chilton County, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
Chilton Co. school administrators say senior prank went too far; students call punishment ‘too harsh’
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for 2-month-old boy

Latest News

K and J's Elegant Pastries: Sweet Corn Cakes
K and J's Elegant Pastries: Sweet Corn Cakes
The Spun Cow.
The Spun Cow: New business in Pizitz Food Hall offering specialty milkshakes
Source: WBRC video
The Spun Cow milkshakes
Grits and Gouda: Deviled Easter Eggs With Natural Dyes
Grits and Gouda: Deviled Easter Eggs With Natural Dyes