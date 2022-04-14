K and J’s Elegant Pastries: Sweet Corn Cakes

Ingredients:

pinch of salt, a pinch is three fingers

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350F.

Mix all ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Grease a 1 1/2 - 2 quart baking dish, pour in corn cake mixture. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until mixture is still just a tiny bit jiggly in the center. Remove from oven, allow to cool 5-10 minutes.

Heat a griddle to 350 and grease with melted butter.

Once the mixture has settled, use an ice cream scoop to make round balls and add them to the hot griddle.

Use a spatula to press them 1/2 inch thick and grill both sides until brown.