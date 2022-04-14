K and J’s Elegant Pastries: Sweet Corn Cakes
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Ingredients:
- 1 box Jiffy corn muffin mix
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 1 can creamed corn
- 1 can corn, drained well
- 1/3-1/2 cup sugar
- pinch of salt, a pinch is three fingers
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Mix all ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Grease a 1 1/2 - 2 quart baking dish, pour in corn cake mixture. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until mixture is still just a tiny bit jiggly in the center. Remove from oven, allow to cool 5-10 minutes.
- Heat a griddle to 350 and grease with melted butter.
- Once the mixture has settled, use an ice cream scoop to make round balls and add them to the hot griddle.
- Use a spatula to press them 1/2 inch thick and grill both sides until brown.
- Serve as a side dish or add salsa southwest chicken, and avocado and serve for dinner.
