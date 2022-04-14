LawCall
“It will light up her world:” One Jemison grad cannot wait to play football for daughter Saturday

By Lynden Blake
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Jemison grad is taking it all in-- as he preps for a historic USFL debut on Saturday, April 16, in his home state.

Randy Satterfield will take on the home team, the Stallions, when he suits for the New Jersey Generals Saturday night at Protective Stadium.

This nationally televised game will be the biggest stage the wide receiver has ever played on.

While the nation and 130 countries will be watching, Satterfield will be looking to the stands, where his wife and daughter will be sitting watching him play for the first time.

“My daughter seeing me in pads is going to light up her world,” Satterfield said. “So to give them hugs and kisses and seeing them out there and the plays I do make, seeing their reactions will be all worth the while.”

Satterfield said its been amazing playing professional football so close to home.

The Stallions and Generals kickoff at 6:30 on WBRC.

