Greene County neighborhood struck hard by tornado

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - A powerful storm swept through Greene County on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, causing significant damage to homes about a mile away from downtown Eutaw. Still, in the midst of all that damage, a great deal of thankfulness is permeating the neighborhood.

The area is known as Branch Heights, a quiet neighborhood where neighbors know one another, and it’s that close bond that’s pulling them through.

Take a walk or a drive on the main street in Branch Heights, and you’ll notice right away an avenue of destruction.

“Around 42 to 45 homes have damage and we’re providing water,” said Greene County Sheriff Joe Benison.

Mattie Roscoe rode out the storm with one of her grandchildren, an experience she never wants to endure again.

“All I said was take care and have mercy on me, Lord,” said Roscoe.

Mattie’s of so many years sustained damage. But nothing quite like her neighbors.

“Emotionally, we’re all shocked,” said Eutaw Mayor LaTasha Johnson.

Mayor LaTasha Johnson is in her first term as mayor, and the storm damage quickly became her first crisis in office.

“Right now we’re in the process of getting families located to have somewhere to stay, and we’re asking for help, any help we can get,” said Mayor Johnson.

For much of April 14, heavy machinery, along with helping hands started the long, agonizing process of cleaning it all up. In the final analysis though, there were no injuries, no deaths, nothing that can’t be replaced..

“We’ll make sure everybody has a good meal and also make sure everybody has a place to stay,” said sheriff Benison.

“Thank the Lord all of us are safe,” said Roscoe.

A collective ‘Amen’ from Branch Heights.

Greene County Sheriff Joe Benison believes most of the streets in Branch Heights will likely be cleaned up by Friday.

