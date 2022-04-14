First Alert for decreasing clouds and afternoon sunshine Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! The good news is that the stormy weather yesterday evening moved through quickly and the severe threat ended around 1 AM. The bad news is that we saw storm reports of trees down and some damage in parts of west Alabama. Areas that received damage last night include parts of Tuscaloosa, Greene, Hale, and Marengo counties. I’m sure the National Weather Service will survey the damage over the next 24-48 hours. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 60s with temperatures in the 50s in parts of northwest Alabama. Winds are a little breezy this morning. Winds are around 10-15 mph with isolated gusts around 20 mph. Winds will continue to remain breezy this afternoon from the north at 10-15 mph. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy this morning with spotty light showers across Central Alabama. The bulk of the heavy rainfall and stormy weather is off to our south and east. A cold front will move through our area this morning lowering our humidity levels and giving us slightly cooler temperatures compared to yesterday. We should see decreasing clouds today giving way to a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s. If you plan on being out this evening, you might want to grab a light jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 60s by 7 PM.

Sunny Friday: Tomorrow’s forecast is looking great! We’ll start the morning off chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. You’ll likely need a jacket before 10 AM. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon with highs approaching 80°F. Winds will remain a little breezy from the southeast tomorrow at 10-15 mph. Cloud cover is forecast to increase late tomorrow night as our next storm system pushes into the area.

Next Big Thing: Our next weather maker will likely impact us early Saturday morning as a warm front lifts northwards across Central Alabama. Showers and some thunderstorms will be possible Saturday morning and continuing into the afternoon hours. The main threat Saturday will be pockets of heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. Small hail can’t be ruled out either. The severe threat appears very low Saturday afternoon, but I can’t rule out a few strong storms along and south of I-20/59 as unstable air moves in from the south. Temperatures Saturday afternoon are forecast to warm into the mid 70s. If you plan on attending the Alabama Spring Football game, you may want to grab a poncho. Rain chance Saturday around 60%.

Easter Sunday: A warm front will likely stall across the Southeast triggering showers and storms across the area. The greatest coverage for rain may end up south of I-20 Sunday afternoon. We will hold on to a mostly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances around 50%. It won’t be a washout all day, so you may be able to squeeze out some Easter festivities outside. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out in the southern half of Alabama.

Next Week: Models hint that we stay near average going into the first half of next week. We will hold on to small rain chances next Monday with drier air filtering in Tuesday. Highs are forecast to stay in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Models hint we could trend a little cooler next Tuesday morning with 40s possible, but I see no signs of cold weather. Confidence is increasing that we have likely seen the last of freezing temperatures across Central Alabama. If you want to start planting flowers outside, you can do so this weekend and into early next week. If we see any signs of very cold air moving in over the next two weeks, we will let you know.

