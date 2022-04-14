Birmingham crews prepare for overnight rain storm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Public Works has crews on standby incase overnight rain causes flash flooding.

Director of Public Works, Josh Yates, said there are 25 thousand inlets and drains throughout the city. He said anywhere from two to eight crews can be out daily making sure they are clear and ready for a heavy rain event. Yates said cleaning and preparing happens everyday as a part of maintenance.

Yates said they have people working overnight and crews stationed downtown incase water starts backing up in the city. He said the department is usually staffed 24/7. Yates said they monitor the known problem flooding spots, but if they get a complaint from you about flooding on your commute or in your neighborhood, they’ll try to check it out first thing.

“There is not much you can do when water floods an area,” Yates said. “Really a lot of times, we have to wait for it to recede before we can actually take action. But, it gives us a good indicator of where we actually have our problems and we go there as soon as possible, especially if it is reported. So, it is important to report those issues.”

Yates said down trees are the most common calls they get during storms and they do have forestry crews on standby incase. Yates said if you see any flooding or down trees, give them a call at 311.

