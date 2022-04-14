BFRS: Daycare building burns in SW Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue crews worked to put out a structure fire at 31st Street SW and Lawn Ave. Wednesday night, April 13, 2022.

Firefighters said the building appeared to be a daycare. The business looked like it has been closed for a while.

No one was hurt according to firefighters. An investigation is pending.

