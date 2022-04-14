LawCall
BFRS: Daycare building burns in SW Birmingham

Fire investigation at 31st Street SW and Lawn Ave.
Fire investigation at 31st Street SW and Lawn Ave.(BFRSD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue crews worked to put out a structure fire at 31st Street SW and Lawn Ave. Wednesday night, April 13, 2022.

Firefighters said the building appeared to be a daycare. The business looked like it has been closed for a while.

No one was hurt according to firefighters. An investigation is pending.

