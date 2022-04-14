LawCall
Baby of pregnant woman killed in I59/20 crash celebrates first birthday

Baby Dallas: One year later
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MCCALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one year since a crash on Interstate 59/20, claimed the life of Iderrika Callens.

She was eight months pregnant with her son, Dallas.

Doctors were able to save Baby Dallas, and his grandmother spoke about the joy and pain she and her family have experienced over the past year.

Dallas’ grandmother, Lisa Finley, says this has been a rough, yet joyous year.

She talked about the agony of burying her daughter, and how raising her grandson is helping to ease the pain.

A birthday message on the front lawn of Lisa Finley’s home marks a celebration of life and the sadness of losing a loved one.

“Whoo…it’s been long and rough and also joyous too, because we get to watch him grow, which we almost didn’t so, it’s really a joy to get to watch him grow,” Finley said.

Finley’s daughter, Iderrika Callens, died last year in a crash on Interstate 59/20 near Avenue I In Birmingham.

It’s a day Finley has replayed in her mind a million times, but still can’t believe.

Iderrika was eight months pregnant at the time of the crash; just a few weeks shy of her due date.

UAB doctors were able to deliver her baby boy, Dallas, through an emergency C-section, and on Tuesday, April 13, he celebrated his first birthday.

“Everything played back of what was taking place. Her…and you’re like, she’s supposed to be here, you know, enjoying this, and you just take it day by day cause you got to keep living so…if you give into it, you’ll give up and, you know, at this point, I can’t give up. This is what’s important, and this is what keeps me going. Him,” Finley explained.

Finley says she didn’t hesitate to assume the role of both grandmother and parent, saying she recognizes so much of Iderrika in Dallas.

And while she can’t be there for him physically, Finley says she can feel Iderrika’s spirit all the time.

“She still show me that she’s here, a song comes on, we seen a butterfly at night just recently, and Taniya, I was like it’s a butterfly outside. She’s like that’s Iderrika. You know she likes to hang out at night. We see a red bird, you know we kiss it up to the sky, and like, that’s Iderrika.”

Finley says her faith in God brings her peace that surpasses all understanding, and raising Dallas reminds her that a piece of Iderrika will always live on.

“I just want him to know that she loved him very much. That’s all she talked about, and that’s what hurts the most because I never got to ask the doctors did she ever see him. Everything I know she would have wanted for him, I’m going to fulfill it,” Finley said.

Iderrika’s birthday is April 24th.

She would have been 26 years old.

Finley is planning a balloon release to celebrate her daughter.

