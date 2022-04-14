LawCall
Arrest made in shooting death of Clanton man

(Action News 5)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Clanton Police have announced an arrest in the shooting death of a Clanton man last weekend.

Officials say around 6:15 a.m. Clanton PD, Chilton County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshalls surrounded two residences in North Chilton Co.

The suspect, Cordarious Glover, exited the home and surrendered to law enforcement without incident.

Glover was wanted in connection to the death of 38-year-old Dante Gervaise Millner.

